(WSVN) - With Christmas less than 100 days away, now is the best time to start thinking about gifts.

There are several new toys on the market that may end up on children’s holiday wish lists later this year.

“Iconic brands made their debut at Toy Fair, like Mr. Potato Head and Barbie and Tickle-Me-Elmo,” said Kristin Morency Goldman, a spokesperson for the Toy Association. “So, it’s really exciting to come to the show every year and kind of wonder what’s going to be that next hit toy of the year, or of the decade, or of the century.”

Collectibles are trending right now, especially with the popularity of unboxing videos on TikTok.

Marissa Silva, editor-in-chief at Toy Insider, said the limited-edition collectibles from Happy Haul are a great gift for all ages.

“Happy Haul is so great because it’s only $9.99 per box, so it’s a really accessible price point, but it has all of kids’ favorite characters, from Disney and Peanuts and Stitch,” she said.

Another major trend is parents sharing their favorites with the next generation. One top pick, Silva said, is a play set that introduces classic Super Mario characters to kids.

“The whole play set features tons of actions and reactions and sound effects,” Silva said. “It’s like they’re playing a Mario game, just off the screen.”

LEGO’s newest innovation, the SMART Play System, can transport the whole family to a galaxy far, far away.

“They’re launching eight new Star Wars sets, and basically you get these little SMART Tags, SMART Bricks and SMART Minifigures,” Silva said. “It’s bringing lights and sounds into the play pattern.”

Hasbro has released a collection for fans of the blockbuster sensation “KPop Demon Hunters.”

“Hasbro’s full role-play collection, so you’ve got all of the swords, spirit blades, and kids can really reenact all of their favorite scenes,” Silva said.

Silva said there is one toy, linked to PAW Patrol, that stands out from the rest.

“I don’t usually call it this early, but easily the Megasaurus vehicle from Spin Master is going to be the ‘it’ toy of the holiday season,” Silva said. “I’ve never seen anything like it. I feel like it’s going to be one of those things where, as soon as kids open it, every adult in the room is going to go, ‘Wow.'”

These toys will be hitting the shelves soon, according to retailers.

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