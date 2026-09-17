MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida’s 5000 Role Models of Excellence are headed to Capitol Hill for an annual conference.

The young members are set to participate in the 55th Annual Legislative Conference for the Congressional Black Caucus and will visit schools, museums, and historic sites during their time in Washington D.C.

The program was founded by Congresswoman Frederica Wilson to help young men in Miami-Dade Public Schools find their way to adulthood and college.

Since then, it has expanded beyond South Florida to cities like Los Angeles and Detroit.

The group left from Miami International Airport Thursday morning and will return Sunday.

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