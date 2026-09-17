MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officers are on the lookout for a subject who escaped custody after being taken to a hospital in Miami Beach, according to 7News sources.

7Skyforce hovered over Mount Sinai Medical Center where a large police presence appeared to be conducting an investigation in the area.

According to a 7News source, authorities are working to track down a subject that was apprehended earlier in the day and transported to the hospital for treatment.

While at the hospital, the subject managed to escape.

Police have since cordoned off the northwest side of the facility from any outside traffic, including vessels along the water.

Multiple Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office boats were seen passing through the waterway near the hospital to aid in the search. Helicopters are also enroute to help with the search.

Officials believe the subject is still somewhere on the hospital’s property.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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