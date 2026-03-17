MIAMI (WSVN) - Immigration advocates in South Florida held a briefing to voice their concerns for Haitian families at risk of losing temporary protected status, as children could face dangerous conditions and separation anxiety.

Tuesday morning’s discussion, organized by the Florida Immigrant Coalition, focused largely on how the potential ending of TPS would impact children should they be forced to return to Haiti with their families.

Participants in the virtual discussion called this a critical moment.

“For many of them, the United States is the only home that they know. Their futures now hang in the balance,” said Thamara Labrousse of Sant La Haitian Neighborhood Center. “

The speakers described the dangerous living conditions, gang activity and prevalent sexual violence in the country.

“Haiti, as I said, and it was cited earlier, is one of the most dangerous places in the world to be a child and that hasn’t changed since I said that, and I think it’s a catastrophic idea to think about forcing people back to that kind of situation,” said advocate Bill O’Neill.

As TPS continues to be a point of contention with the Haitian community, the Supreme Court has now agreed to review a push by the Trump administration to end the program once and for all for roughly 350,000 Haitians living in the United States.

Haitians were first granted TPS back in 2010 under President Barack Obama after a massive earthquake hit the country. It was extended by President Joe Biden’s administration.

And, while the Trump administration has tried to end TPS several times before, all efforts have failed in the lower courts.

The advocates who took part in Tuesday’s discussion hope that the justices will take their concerns into consideration.

The Supreme Court is likely to hear those arguments in April.

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