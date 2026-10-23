(WSVN) - For nature lovers looking to visit a national park, the National Park Service is making it much easier to plan a trip soon.

To honor Theodore Roosevelt’s birthday on Oct. 27, the National Park Service has designated that day as one where entrance fees at all national parks are waived.

South Floridians interested in the promotion will now be able to visit Everglades National Park, Biscayne National Park and Dry Tortugas in Key West for free on Tuesday.

Roosevelt, the 26th President of the United States, was known for being a conservationist and doubled the amount of national parks in the country during his presidency.

For a full list of free entrance days, click here.

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