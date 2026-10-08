PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Preparation sounds are spreading from Florida’s Panhandle to Alabama and Mississippi as residents scramble to get ready for Hurricane Isaias.

On the ground in Panama City, residents were seen stocking up on batteries, fuel, and other essentials to protect themselves in the days ahead.

“Generators have been a huge push already. We have seen an increase in plywood, ratchet straps, and water is definitely on the move for sure,” said Michael Willie, assistant store manager at Home Depot.

In nearby Fort Walton Beach, many residents are gathering supplies, sandbags, and loading their cars with essential needs.

Many residents across Florida’s Gulf Coast say they are worried about rising water. Even if the storm is under a Category 1, the area could still deal with a lot of flooding so they are taking precautions for that possibility also.

The same scene is playing out in Mobile, Alabama, where long lines formed outside gas stations as drivers looked to fill their tanks before Isaias’ arrival.

“I was running out of gas and realizing that the storm was coming up in a couple of days, so I just really wanted to be prepared to fill up. Got my generator, some gas too,” said Alabama resident Andrew Paxton.

Across the Gulf Coast, stores are filled with people grabbing necessities ahead of the storm, which is expected to become a Category 2 storm by Friday.

Along Alabama and Florida’s coasts, state officials have declared states of emergency as communities prepare for the hurricane.

“The city is battening down the hatches. We’re making sure that our [Emergency Medical Services], our fire, and our police are ready to go and really trying to tell the visitors here that you need to make that decision, and leave town,” said Ford Handley, Orange Beach City Administrator and Finance Director.

In the skies above the projected area of landfall, hurricane hunters are flying directly into the storm’s eye to collect data that could save lives.

“If we weren’t out here, we wouldn’t know what this storm is doing,” said 2nd Lt. Andrew Wilson of the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron.

In neighboring Louisiana, residents are anticipating bad weather and possible impacts. Boat owners were seen pulling their vessels from the water and moving them to higher ground as others scrambled to prepare.

Across the Gulf Coast, time is running out as forecasters say Isaias’ impact could begin as early as Friday.

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