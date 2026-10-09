MIAMI (WSVN) - A man is in the hospital after being grazed on the arm by a bullet in a shooting on the Metrorail tracks in Miami.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, a man in his 50s was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital after he was grazed by a bullet near Metrorail tracks in the area of 511 NW 11th Street, just after 4 p.m., Friday.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where a Miami Police officer carrying a long gun could be seen walking between the tracks where a train had been stopped.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting and no subjects are in custody as authorities continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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