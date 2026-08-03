NORTH BIMINI, Bahamas (WSVN) — One of the passengers involved in a seaplane crash in the Bahamas and a witness are sharing their stories about the scary moments that led to the rescue of several American tourists.

The plane almost completely flipped over as it tried to take off from North Bimini, Saturday morning.

A day later, passenger Jeanne O’Brien shared her account of the ordeal.

“We were headed out into the ocean to take off, but we were right next to the fairly large marina, and we were, I don’t know, just a ways away from the dock, and all of a sudden, the dock started getting closer and closer, and one of the people in the plane behind me said, ‘Where are you going?’ And then it just was ‘boom,’ and it hit,” she said.

Video from inside the cabin captured the heart-pounding moment the plane began to shake and the crew ordered everyone out.

Fortunately, a group of boaters was there in just minutes after the crash.

The plane’s nose was nearly submerged as passengers carefully climbed out and were helped onto a rescue boat.

Authorities, the small seaplane with eight passengers and two crew members crashed in the waters near a resort.

“I see that plane going straight to the houses by the Bimini, by the seawall, and then crashed right ahead in the seawall,” said witness Gian Jimenez.

Investigators said the pilot was attempting to take off but was diverted to avoid other boat traffic. While taxiing on the water, the aircraft pulled to the left, failed to respond to corrections and struck the dock.

Nearby boaters immediately jumped in to help.

“The plane was already half sunk and people were out on the wing. And so, we just went straight towards it,” said boater Jack Davoudpour.

All 10 people aboard that aircraft were rescued and are doing OK.

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