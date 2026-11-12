MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An alleged rapist who was arrested in Miami Beach and accused of assaulting multiple women in New York City’s Central Park appeared in a Miami-Dade County courtroom.

In court Thursday, Dereck Rivera-Deleon waived extradition to New York. The 30-year-old was denied bond.

Officials said Rivera-Deleon was charged with several counts of sexual assault in New York.

Miami Beach Police officers arrested him on Tuesday while he worked at the Burger King Whopper Bar located along Washington Avenue, near 11th Street, directly across the street from Miami Beach Police headquarters.

Rivera-Deleon’s next hearing is scheduled for Dec. 15.

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