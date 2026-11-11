MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Body camera footage captured the moment police caught a man accused of sickening crimes thousands of miles away from South Florida.

Miami Beach Police busted 30-year-old Dereck Rivera-Deleon on Tuesday for being an alleged rapist in New York City.

Authorities say Rivera-Deleon is wanted for a knife-point sexual assault of a 39-year-old woman in October in Central Park, as well as two previous rape incidents at the popular park in 2023 and 2021.

Miami Beach Police said they connected him to the crimes through DNA evidence and identification from victims.

Video shows him being caught in his work uniform.

“Get on the ground right now! Get on the f’ing ground!” said an officer.

“Do it now! Get on the ground!” said another officer.

Initially, the suspect is confused.

“Did I do something wrong, sir?” said Rivera-Deleon. I didn’t do nothing wrong.”

“We have a warrant for your arrest. That’s it,” said the officer.

“But I’m good? Like,” asked Rivera-Deleon.

“You’re going to jail,” an officer said.

Officials said he works at a fast-food restaurant in the heart of South Beach.

“He works there, supposedly at Burger King,” an officer said.

Miami Beach spokesperson Christopher Bess said he’s unsure why Rivera-Deleon traveled down south.

“We don’t believe he’s been in our city very long, and we don’t know why he chose our city,” he said.

But it appears the suspect wasn’t worried about being caught because his fast-food job and the police department were at a close distance.

His escape from New York would not last long, though. Just before noon, while handcuffed and surrounded by officers, he took the short walk across the street to Miami Beach Police headquarters before being taken to Miami-Dade County jail.

“It’s very brazen to rape three women in the Central Park area, flee to South Beach and work essentially across the street from the police department, which showed us that he had no regard for the law or his victims,” said Bess.

From Miami-Dade jail, Rivera-Deleon’s next stop is the Big Apple, where he is expected to face charges for the alleged crimes.

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