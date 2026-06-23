(CNN) — A note sent to media outlets in February connected to the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, mother of NBC “Today” show anchor Savannah Guthrie, said she had died, multiple law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation told CNN.

It followed a first note that demanded a ransom of millions of dollars. Investigators believed they are legitimate communications from the kidnappers. The second note said Nancy Guthrie was dead — and they did not mean to kill her, but she died shortly after the kidnapping, according to the law enforcement sources.

The family responded with an emotional video on February 7 when Savannah Guthrie said, “We received your message, and we understand.”

The contents of the second note were known to CNN and a Tucson, Arizona, television station’s local news department that received both notes.

CNN and the news station agreed to a request from law enforcement and the family to hold off on reporting the contents of both notes so any future communications with the kidnapper or kidnappers could be authenticated.

Questions surrounding the ransom note resurfaced Monday after TMZ founder Harvey Levin posted a video addressing reports about a letter related to Nancy Guthrie.

Levin said claims that he received a ransom note apologizing to Savannah Guthrie and her family for Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapping and death were false.

According to Levin, the note stated Nancy Guthrie was “scared but OK” but made no mention of an apology or her death.

Levin said TMZ had received several emails from an individual claiming to know the alleged kidnappers and Nancy Guthrie’s whereabouts, seeking approximately $100,000 in exchange for information.

“There’s something about those emails that made me believe that this guy may well have known who the kidnappers were,” he said.

The FBI never paid the person sending the emails, Levin noted, even after TMZ offered to foot the bill.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department, which has been leading the case since Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance about 5 months ago, told CNN on Monday the investigation remains “active and ongoing,” and directed other questions regarding the ransom notes to the FBI.

The Phoenix FBI did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment Monday.

The search continues

More than 20 weeks have passed since Guthrie was reported missing on February 1, after security cameras at her Arizona home captured a masked man carrying a handgun.

Few answers have emerged about Guthrie’s location or what may have happened to her despite an extensive investigation by authorities and assistance from community members.

Throughout the investigation, various media outlets have received purported ransom notes from individuals claiming to be involved in Guthrie’s disappearance. However, officials have said little about the authenticity of the letters, leaving questions about their authenticity unanswered.

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