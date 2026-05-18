NORFOLK, Virginia (WTKR) — Military homecomings are a familiar sight in Hampton Roads, especially following the return of the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group to Naval Station Norfolk this weekend.

But for one Norfolk sailor, the reunion with his family came with flashing lights, sirens and a surprise his two young daughters will likely never forget.

Damage Controlman 2nd Class Jeffery Zimmerman, who serves aboard the USS Mahan (DDG-72), returned home Sunday after nearly 11 months deployed with the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. Instead of a traditional pier-side reunion, Zimmerman partnered with Norfolk Fire-Rescue Station 14 to create a special neighborhood homecoming for his children.

News 3 was the only station there as a Norfolk fire truck turned into Zimmerman’s neighborhood near Sewells Point Road, carrying the sailor home to surprise his daughters, 5-year-old Stella and 2-year-old Scarlett.

As the truck came around the corner, the girls ran toward their father, screaming and hugging him after months apart.

“Oh I’m excited, so happy to have my girls,” Zimmerman said moments before the reunion.

Zimmerman serves as a firefighter aboard the USS Mahan and previously worked as a firefighter and EMT in Henry County before joining the Navy. During the reunion, he handed out USS Mahan patches to the Station 14 firefighters who helped make the surprise happen.

Zimmerman said his daughters love fire trucks and stop to watch every time they hear sirens — making the fire truck escort the perfect way to come home.

For his wife, the reunion marked the end of a long and emotional deployment that included extensions overseas.

“It’s a lot,” she said. “You get your hopes up and then it doesn’t happen, but we have great friends and a great support system.”

The USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), USS Bainbridge (DDG-96) and USS Mahan (DDG-72) returned to Naval Station Norfolk this weekend following a record deployment.

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