(WSVN) - Microsoft has issued a warning on Wi-Fi networks to increase online security.

The company said that Russian hackers are now using hotel Wi-Fi networks to target travelers through fake web pages.

The pages appear to be real Microsoft 365 logins, but can steal credentials or send malware. The fake pages could display a “working on updates” page.

The company recommends using a phone hotspot as a safer option.

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