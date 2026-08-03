LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Two people have died in the cyclospora outbreak in Michigan, state health officials announced Monday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said both people had underlying health conditions that may have been impacted by the intestinal illness and dehydration.

The department said it will not be providing additional information about the deaths.

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