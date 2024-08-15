WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) – A Worcester police officer was pinned between his cruiser and another car while responding to a fight Thursday.

The officer was responding to a call to break up a fight at the time. Cell phone video shows the officer stepping out of his cruiser. That is when the vehicle continued rolling.

While attempting to stop it from hitting another car, the officer became pinned between the two vehicles.

Luckily for the officer, a Good Samaritan ran to his aid.

“He just said, ‘Here. Move my car. Move my car.’ So, I think he was just feeling the pressure and he was trying to get the key off his chest,” Sanchez said. “I jumped in the car, put it in reverse,” said Oscar Sanchez.

Other officers quickly arrived to help break up the fight. Police said no injuries were reported.

