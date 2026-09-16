BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Reid Wiseman is enjoying his time home.

The Maryland native and commander of the Artemis II mission is back in the Baltimore area to take part in his alma mater’s homecoming festivities. Wiseman attended Dulaney High School in Baltimore County.

Before the celebrations begin, he stopped by TV Hill at WJZ to talk about what it’s like to be home and reflect on his record-breaking mission.

While there’s no place like home for Wiseman, how can you beat outer space?

Wiseman led a four-person crew on a 10-day mission around the moon in April. The crew included pilot Victor Glover and mission specialists Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen.

They traveled more than 252,000 miles from Earth, setting a record for the farthest humans have ever traveled from Earth.

“When you’re on the other side of the moon, looking back at Earth, it’s the size of your thumb. It’s tiny. We started calling it ‘Tiny Earth,'” Wiseman said.

Wiseman called the mission an emotional journey that gave him and his crewmates a new perspective on what matters most.

“The thing we all agreed on…at the end of the day, it’s this beautiful planet. It’s family, it’s friends, and we just feel lucky to be a part of this entire thing,” he said.

While Wiseman and the crew received much of the fanfare, he said there are many others who deserve recognition for making the mission possible.

“Charlie Blackwell-Thompson, our launch director, who let that rocket fly,” Wiseman said. “Our engineering teams down in Houston that flew and operated this vehicle, the mission control team, flight controllers. It didn’t really hit me until we got back, but our lives were in their hands. It was deeply impactful for them.”

Last week, Wiseman announced that he is transitioning to NASA emeritus status.

While he is retiring from active flight duty, Wiseman will continue serving as a guide for the next generation of astronauts.

If he could give one piece of advice to anyone, astronaut or not, Wiseman said:

“Just stay curious about the world. Get out there, experience this beautiful planet, and I think you’re gonna live a happy life.”

Wiseman will headline Dulaney High School’s homecoming. He graduated from the school in 1993.

He will take part in the homecoming parade Friday, Sept. 18, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The parade will begin at Pot Spring Elementary School and proceed along Padonia Road to Dulaney High School’s parking lot.

Wiseman will also throw out the first pitch at the Orioles game Saturday, Sept. 19, at 4:05 p.m. The Orioles will face the Milwaukee Brewers.

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