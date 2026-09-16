NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A small sinkhole that opened up beneath a semi-truck in Northwest Miami-Dade has led to a major road closure.

7Skyforce captured one of the truck’s front wheels penetrating the pavement and water flowing underneath it in the area of Northwest 79th Street and 30th Avenue, near the Metrorail tracks, just after 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The sinkhole opened up in the middle of road construction in the area, as the truck was traveling westbound. The truck came to the median to make a turn, and the weight of the cab appears to have punctured the pavement.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded and requested the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department to come and address the issue.

The fire department came out here to check this out and they’ve asked them to call water and sewer to come out here and address this issue.

It remains unclear whether the sinkhole caused structural damage to the pylons holding up the Metrorail tracks.

Crews have shut down Northwest 79th Street between 27th and 32nd avenues. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

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