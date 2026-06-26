MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Marlins are throwing a canine celebration for a dog that struck out on getting a snack.

The baseball team invited Jonah the dog and his owners to a fun day at the ballpark on July 12.

Jonah’s owners posted a video to social media reading the Marlins’ offer.

“We’re so sorry you didn’t get your treat. We promised you a dream day at loanDepot Park, and we meant it. We’d love for you to come throw out the first pitch on July 12. We hear you’re a Southpaw,” read the owners.

Jonah became a viral sensation on social media after he was caught on video with a disappointed face as he watched another dog eat a hot dog at loanDepot during the Rangers game last Monday.

The dog’s owner has accepted the invitation. The Marlins have promised Jonah plenty of treats!

Marlins said each ticket will be sold through a special link, and the proceeds will go to the charity “New Life For Paws.”

Click here for that website to purchase tickets.

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