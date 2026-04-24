YAVAPAI COUNTY, Arizona (KNXV) — After a harrowing rescue from deep in the Yavapai County mountains, a 76-year-old Vietnam veteran and his family want to thank the many men and women who helped save his life.

Mark Eric Young said he went camping in the Verde Valley area on Thursday. After his GPS lost signal and he took some wrong turns, his one-day excursion turned into five.

He said he lit a fire at night to stay warm, killed a rattlesnake when it tried to bite him, fought dehydration and kept his faith to stay strong.

“Each mountain that I climbed, there was another one,” Young said. “I said God, I need your help…I recited scriptures that I remembered. ‘Don’t be discouraged, be of good cheer. Consider it pure joy when you’re facing trials of many times.’”

Monday afternoon, Young’s sons heard his cries and rescue crews were able to airlift him from the mountains.

“My gratitude is inexpressible. I could never pay them back,” Young said. “Thank you. Your love, your faith, your hard work will be remembered as long as I live.”

Monday afternoon, Young’s sons heard his cries and rescue crews were able to airlift him from the mountains.

“My gratitude is inexpressible. I could never pay them back,” Young said. “Thank you. Your love, your faith, your hard work will be remembered as long as I live.”

Thank you to everyone who prayed, supported, and stood with us. We are forever grateful.

“On behalf of my siblings, Emily.”

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