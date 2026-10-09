(WSVN) - As the eye of Hurricane Isaias approaches the U.S. Gulf Coast, residents in the cone of concern scrambled all day to prepare.

In Mobile, Alabama, strengthening winds and waves are being felt along the coast. Video captured by Saildrone and NOAA shows choppy conditions offshore.

Isaias is forecast to create dangerous conditions across the Florida Panhandle, southern Alabama and southern Mississippi.

“Hopefully we won’t run out of power. But if we do, then hopefully I’ll be ready for it,” said Mobile resident Damien Gamble.

Residents boarded up their homes and businesses as grocery store shelves were left bare as people stocked up on needed essentials.

Others were seen filling up sandbags to protect their homes as many are under mandatory evacuation orders.

Alabama officials say they are preparing for the worst as the storm approaches.

“The worst of it for most of Alabama is going to be overnight [Friday] into Saturday. By Saturday night, it’s still windy, but things are beginning to improve,” said Josh Johnson, spokesperson for Alabama Emergency Management Agency.

Across the various states being threatened by Isaias, long lines formed at gas stations, with some locations even running out of fuel.

The storm has also disrupted oil production in the Gulf, raising concerns about potential impacts on gas and diesel prices.

“If they do sustain significant damage and are down for weeks or months, then we could see gasoline and diesel prices increase about five or seven cents a gallon,” said Andrew Lipow, President of Lipow Oil Associates.

People are encouraged to stay indoors and avoid traveling as the strong storm is set to make landfall late Friday into early Saturday.

“When the storm starts approaching land, you need to get off the road, get into shelter, and get safe,” said Jared Perdue, Director of Florida Division of Emergency Management.

Looking ahead, officials are warning residents about downed trees and widespread power outages.

Fairhope, Alabama Mayor Sherry Sullivan said the expected rainfall is one of her biggest concerns.

“We have a lot of mature trees here in Fairhope and then of course that impacts the power,” she said.

Communities all along the storm’s path are bracing for impact and battening down the hatches ahead of Isaias’ arrival.

“Folks who are in the path of this storm should know that this is not going to be a random tropical system. It’s going to be a strong hurricane, and it’s going to do a lot of damage potentially,” said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

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