(WSVN) - Holiday shopping for the season’s hottest toys has already begun for parents who want to take advantage of sales.

Christmas is 50 days away, and kids already seem to know what they want, according to Toy Insider’s Associate Editor Samantha Connell.

Trending now, she said, are innovative, interactive and screen-free toys like the Primal Hatch Megalodon.

The giant water-activated electronic egg cracks open to reveal a roaring prehistoric shark in a dramatic, repeatable hatching sequence.

Keeping up with the reveal appeal, Connell said, the gnarly-looking Fuggler Gold Edition Figures Blind Box collectibles are also in demand.

“It’s the excitement of going into the store and finding that mystery box of, again, ripping it open and seeing what’s in there,” she said.

In with the new, but not quite out with the old, as the iconic Tickle Me Elmo is back and newly reimagined with upgraded phrases, movements and giggles.

“This new Tickle Me Elmo is 18 inches tall, so he’s quite big, and he has way more giggles than you’ve seen in the past 30 years,” said Connell.

For even more entertainment with kids’ favorite characters, there is the new high-tech Toniebox Lite My Story Set.

The audio player tells 25-minute adventure stories by just placing a character on top.

“It’s a really great way to, kind of, have your child continue to engage with their favorite screen content without having to worry about screen time,” said Connell.

Parents should not wait to buy, as toy experts recommended to check off the holiday shopping lists early to avoid missing out on the popular toys.

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