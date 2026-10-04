GEORGIA (WSVN) – A high school football match in Georgia ended in a fight between Miami Carol City and Georgia Grayson players after the game ended.

Social media video showed the brawl between multiple players on Friday, which started after the postgame handshake line.

The fight broke out after Grayson’s 10-7 win against Carol City.

The incident is expected to be reviewed by both Florida and Georgia high school athletics officials, with possible disciplinary action to follow.

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