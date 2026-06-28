DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - One local relief flight has arrived in Venezuela as South Floridians continue to respond in droves to send support in any way they can.

While many South Floridians are helping from home, the team of the Global Empowerment Mission is now on the ground in some of Venezuela’s hardest-hit communities.

The founder of GEM, Michael Capponi, and their crews have reached areas devastated by the earthquake.

“We’re just landing here, so it’s very emotional,” said a GEM official.

Working alongside local partners, the team is assessing the most urgent needs: delivering life-saving supplies, including food, clean water, hygiene kits, and other emergency essentials to survivors.

Meanwhile, at GEM’s warehouse in Doral, volunteers continue to pack additional shipments.

“It has been amazing, we have packed this warehouse. We have sent 20,000 pounds to Caracas already that arrive today, and we are sending another over 80,000 pounds tomorrow, and then we will be sending multiple flights Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday,” said Billy Richardson, Director of U.S. Logistics at GEM.

For many South Floridians who are helping, the mission is personal.

“I’m from Venezuela, but I’ve been living here for 23 years, and this is amazing,” said a South Floridian volunteer.

“You feel a lot of joy in seeing this,” said another South Floridian volunteer.

The effort has extended far beyond GEM’s warehouse.

Drop-off sites across Miami-Dade remained busy throughout the weekend.

At El Arepazo in Doral, more community members came together to help.

“I’m bringing as much as I can, so that I can help,” said a South Floridian volunteer.

While at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Doral, more volunteers continue packing shipments to help ensure aid reaches those who need it most in Venezuela.

“We are very broken to see all the people that had their houses going down, that doesn’t have a place to sleep, the children that is missing,” said a South Floridian volunteer.

For a list of official collecting sites across Miami-Dade, click here.

While supplies are important, GEM officials said, cash donations are what’s most needed at the moment. To make a donation, click here.

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