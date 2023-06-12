(CNN) – Daniel Penny, the ex-Marine charged with second-degree manslaughter about a month ago, has spoken out for the first time in a series of videos released by his lawyers.

Penny defended his decision as he recounted the events that led up to his deadly encounter with Jordan Neely stating that he believed he had a moral obligation to protect the passengers on board.

In his on-camera statement released Sunday, he detailed the sequence of events that unfolded on May 1. He mentioned leaving class around 2:15 p.m. and heading to the subway station to board his train uptown. Moments later, he encountered the popular Michael Jackson impersonator, who became the focal point of protests calling for justice in Neely’s death.

The loved ones of Neely, who bid their final goodbye to him three weeks ago, remain unsettled and furious about how his life ended.

During Neely’s eulogy, a question arose:

“How does somebody come from behind and claim self-defense? He wasn’t even in front, behind there were no weapons,” said Rev. Al Sharpton.

This question was answered directly by Penny himself in his virtual statement released 41 days after the chokehold death, which was later determined to be a homicide due to compression of the neck by medical examiners.

“The three main threats that [Neely] repeated over and over were, ‘I’m gonna kill you,’ ‘I’m prepared to go to jail for life,’ and ‘I’m willing to die.'” said Penny.

He believed that Neely’s threats constituted a call to action, and he acted to protect other passengers, himself, and Neely.

“I was scared for myself but I looked around and I saw women and children,” said Penny. “He was yelling in their faces saying these threats. I couldn’t just sit still. I acted in a way that would protect the other passengers, protect myself and protect Mr. Neely.”

Since his arrest, he has garnered millions of dollars in support for his defense fund and received national attention.

Penny has pushed back against statements alleging that his hold on Neely’s neck lasted less than five minutes, contrary to the reported 15 minutes. He further explained that the severity of the chokehold was a reaction to Neely’s resistance.

His statement said that he calibrated his grip on Neely’s neck based on the force the victim was exerting.

Penny faces a potential prison sentence of five to 15 years but is currently out on a $100,000 bond.

