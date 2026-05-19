AMES, Iowa (KCCI) — A dog who was brought in with devastating injuries after being hit by a car on Christmas Eve made a surprise appearance at Iowa State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine commencement ceremony to watch the students who helped save her life graduate.

You could hear and see the genuine shock as Honey took the stage during the ceremony. Right after Dr. Stephen G. Juelsgaard, Dean of Veterinary Medicine Dan Grooms announced Honey, along with her foster mom, were in attendance. For many of the new graduates, college staff and ISU’s Lloyd Veterinary Medical Center staff, her appearance serves as a full-circle moment in a journey that began in December.

Honey’s foster mom, Laura Bradner, said Honey was critically injured when she first arrived for treatment.

“She was hit by a car in Des Moines on Christmas Eve,” said Bradner.

Bradner told KCCI that at the time, Honey belonged to a man who was homeless. He wanted to save her, but could not afford the care she needed. Bradner says the man did not want Honey to be euthanized, so he surrendered her so she could receive care.

“She had fractures all over her skull. She had fractures in her sinus,” said Bradner.

Grooms tells KCCI the Lloyd Veterinary Medical Center team immediately began working to stabilize Honey before addressing her many injuries.

“Fixing fractures, fixing things that they could fix,” said Grooms, who organized the surprise at the commencement ceremony. “The most important thing was also trying to understand and manage the brain trauma as well.”

The day she arrived, one of the emergency doctors called Jan Erceg, the founder and medical director of Critter Crusaders of Cedar Rapids. The organization is a provider of advanced medical and surgical care for shelter and rescue pets throughout Iowa.

“We provide the funds, and we help guide the care, and we work directly with the doctors on treatment plans,” said Erceg. “We’re very adept at taking emergency cases. The vast majority of our cases are emergencies, just like Honey when she came in.”

Those procedures, along with Honey’s rehabilitation through the medical center that she receives five days a week, helped lead to her remarkable recovery.

Months after first coming into Lloyd Veterinary Medical Center, Honey is back on her feet and walking again.

Bradner said Honey’s personality has remained just as remarkable as her recovery.

“She has the sweetest disposition. She can literally — expect her to do anything, take her anywhere — and she just goes with the flow,” said Bradner.

Critter Crusaders of Cedar Rapids has raised more than $27,000 so far for Honey’s care. Bradner said that support, along with the work of the medical center’s doctors, residents, veterinary technicians and students, made Honey’s recovery possible.

Grooms said Honey’s story also gave this year’s graduates a meaningful example of the difference they can make.

“I think it just gives them a kind of peek into what they can do and the impact that they can have when taking care of animals,” Grooms said. “What was really special that Christmas Eve is how our community here at the Lloyd Veterinary Medical Center really came together to take care of Honey.”

As for Honey, Bradner said her joy is obvious.

“You can just see it in her eyes that she just loves life,” Bradner said.

Bradner tells KCCI that Honey may have only about a month of rehabilitation left.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.