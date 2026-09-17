(WSVN) - They may be tiny, but Chihuahuas are mighty, and researchers have found yet another reason why.

Scientists at Stanford University mapped the DNA history of several animals and found Chihuahuas share some genetic makeup with coyotes.

Researchers haven’t pinpointed when or where their genes intersect, but it’s clear there may be more bite in that little bark.

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