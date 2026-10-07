TEMPE, Ariz. (WSVN) — An Arizona State University student is facing criminal charges months after she was arrested and the case was dismissed.

The student’s attorney, Benjamin Taylor, claimed the new charges stem from police covering their tracks because of the arresting officer’s use of force.

“For the City of Tempe, after two months later, to pursue these charges seems very vindictive,” Taylor said.

Taylor said the city is targeting his client, Eryn Bonner.

Bonner faces two misdemeanor charges in Tempe Municipal Court: disorderly conduct under state law and interfering with police under city code.

On July 19, a Tempe Police officer took Bonner to the ground in a violent arrest.

The city said Bonner punched the officer several times.

Video showed the moment before the officer struck her.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office declined felony charges.

A misdemeanor case was later dismissed and refiled, with the city saying prosecutors wanted to review all available evidence before moving forward.

“Usually, when cities bring charges months later, it’s trying to cover up for their civil liability, meaning a future civil suit that could be potentially against their officer,” Taylor said.

The Tempe Officers Association disagreed, putting out a statement that said the charges were consistent with the full video evidence and that the incident was different from the clip that quickly spread on social media:

“The filing of charges… aligns with what the complete video evidence has shown from the beginning: This incident was far different from the brief clip circulated on social media and her attorney’s repeated misstatements about the facts of the case.” Police said their internal review of the arrest remains ongoing. Taylor has continued to push for an outside investigation, saying the officer overseeing Tempe Police’s investigation was previously suspended in a use-of-force case. “The internal affairs investigation has been flawed from the very beginning,” Taylor said. Taylor said Bonner pleaded not guilty.

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