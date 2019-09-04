6-year-old uses birthday money to feed Hurricane Dorian evacuees

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WSVN) — A 6-year-old boy used his birthday money that he was saving for Disney World to help evacuees of Hurricane Dorian.

According to WJBF, Jermaine Bell had been saving his money to go to Disney World. But in the midst of Hurricane Dorian, he wanted to find a way to help the people evacuating from the storm’s potential path.

Jermaine then got the idea to feed those evacuating the storm.

“The people that are traveling to go to places, I wanted them to have some food to eat, so they can enjoy the ride to the place that they’re going to stay at,” he said.

Jermaine used his Disney World money to buy hotdogs, chips and water to serve to people evacuating the South Carolina coastline.

“I wanted to be generous and live to give,” Jermaine said.

Jermaine stood by the side of the road with two signs reading that evacuees eat for free, and with help from his grandmother, he served almost 100 people.

“He actually even prayed for a family while they were here in reference to their house being okay when they got back, so that was really tear dropping,” Jermaine’s grandmother said.

Jermaine still hopes to go to Disney World once the situation with Dorian is over.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.