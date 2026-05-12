OFF VERO BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Ten people were rescued after a small plane crashed off Vero Beach.

U.S. Coast Guard and Nassau officials said the incident occurred Tuesday afternoon.

A brief search was launched for two people who were missing after the plane had gone down. Thankfully, all 10 were rescued and brought back to paramedics for further evaluation.

Officials are now investigating the cause of the crash.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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