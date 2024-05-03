(WSVN) - When we first shared the story of Rebecca, a woman living at a South Florida airport, her struggles resonated with people across the country. Many have asked, where is she now? As Karen Hensel reports, Rebecca is finally taking off in life.

We first met Rebecca a little more than a year ago.

Rebecca (in 2023): “Well, since right now, I am completely broke, so I’m not going anywhere. Just going, hiding in different parts of the airport.”

After arriving from Arizona, both the job and apartment she had lined up fell through. Broke and homeless, Rebecca, her adult son and their cat ended up living at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

She said the airport was safer than the streets or overcrowded shelters.

Rebecca (in 2023): “You got cameras everywhere. You’ve got police.”

Rebecca agreed to keep a video diary.

Rebecca (in 2023 video diary): “I am losing hope on all of this. It’s just getting hard.”

Taking us inside the struggle and sleepless nights.

Rebecca (in 2023 video diary): “It is actually a little scary doing this, because I’m literally hiding under a blanket.”

Over time, it became clear the 58-year-old was reaching her breaking point.

Rebecca (in 2023): “I don’t really have anything else I can do but just keep trying.”

Karen Hensel: “How much longer can you keep this up?”

Rebecca: “I don’t know. I don’t like being here.”

Now, after a full year of living at the airport…

Rebecca (in 2024 video diary): “I’m on my way in, first day on this job. Got my lunch, so I’m set.”

…Rebecca is now working at the airport.

Rebecca: “Your story opened doors, where somebody wrote in and said, ‘We have openings here.’ Followed up on it, got hired.”

Rebecca (in 2024 video diary): “Thank you so much, and I’m all ready to start my first day.”

After passing a background check, she started working in customer service for a company that operates the parking garage. It’s a place where she once hid in the middle of the night.

Karen Hensel: “I almost sense from you that there’s a new resolve within you.”

Rebecca: “Working helps. Working makes you feel like you have a reason to exist. It helps mentally. It helps emotionally.”

7News viewers were moved by her story after it first aired in November. We received emails from across the country. One family even drove here to the airport to meet her and drop off food and supplies. Others donated more than $10,000 to a GoFundMe page.

And Rebecca says she is forever grateful.

Rebecca: “Oh, my God, thank you so much. This has helped out so tremendously. It got us through the worst part and back onto our feet.”

But Rebecca still faced hurdles. Without a permanent address, she could not get a bank account, so she couldn’t access the donated money.

So we reached out to the corporate office of PNC Bank, and they stepped up.

Rebecca (in 2024 video diary): “PNC Bank folder. I did get the account.”

Rebecca: “They were so wonderful about it. They got everything set up just like that. It was great.”

She used the money to pay off debt, and at long last, find a temporary place to call home.

Rebecca: “I sleep pretty well right now.”

Since January, she has been living at a long-term hotel where she can now cook, shower and finally sleep in a bed.

Rebecca: “It’s changed a lot. Now I don’t have to worry about where I’m sleeping, which is a huge deal. I’m extremely grateful for all this. I don’t think I could have made it any longer.”

Through it all, Rebecca did not lose her sense of humor.

Rebecca (in 2024 video diary): “Nice place to visit and work, but I don’t want to live here.”

And she has gained an understanding.

Rebecca: “Once you go through it, you realize there’s a lot more to it. I had no idea how hard you have to work just to get through each day.”

She hopes sharing her journey will help others view homeless people in a new light.

Rebecca: “They belonged to somebody at some point. That’s someone’s child.”

Rebecca says she is working to rebuild her credit and is saving for a house. And this airport, from the lows to the highs, is where her South Florida story continues.

Karen Hensel, 7News.

