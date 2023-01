(WSVN) - Sen. Rick Scott Thursday announced that he is running for re-election in the U.S. Senate.

Scott also made it clear that he is not running for president in 2024.

He is also pushing for a controversial plan nicknamed “Rescue America,” which has proposals on welfare, immigration, gender, crime and education.

