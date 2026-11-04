(WSVN) - Democratic Miami-Dade Commissioner Oliver Gilbert is expected to cruise to victory to represent Florida’s District 24 in Congress.

Gilbert, who earned the endorsement of outgoing Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson to take her seat following her retirement, is projected to defeat Republican businesswoman and real estate developer Te Brown by approximately 66 points.

Throughout his campaign, Gilbert remained laser-focused on affordability concerns.

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