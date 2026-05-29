MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson will not seek reelection, the longtime South Florida congresswoman said during a street naming ceremony in her honor held in Miami Gardens.

7News cameras on Friday morning captured the lawmaker smiling for the cameras as she held a street sign that reads “Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson Boulevard.”

Wilson, 83, first confirmed the news Friday in an exclusive interview with The Miami Herald that she will not be seeking another term in Congress.

During Friday’s ceremony, several local and state leaders stepped up to the podium to praise the congresswoman for her decades of dedication and work for the community and the country.

“Your work is not just local, it’s not just national, it’s global and I would say, eternal,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

“You’re not just a leader, you’re a legend, you’re a living legend and your legend is built on absolute facts,” said Miami-Dade County Commissioner Oliver Gilbert.

“You are honored, you are treasured and we want only the best for you,” said Miami Gardens Mayor Rodney Harris.

Then, with her signature sense of humor and style, it was her turn to speak. She told the crowd it was time.

“The congresswoman is not going to seek another term. Even leather wears out,” she said. “It has been quite a journey, and I want you to understand the power of the vote.”

Republican congressman and former Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Giménez released a statement on Wilson’s decision:

“A trailblazing educator, stateswoman, and incredibly effective legislator who has earned the respect of her colleagues on both sides of the aisle.”

Wilson has represented District 24 for the past 15 years, and her announcement came amid rumors that she would step down.

The congresswoman has missed dozens of congressional votes and confirmed she had to undergo eye surgery recently that prevented her from taking part.

Wilson said her focus will soon be centered around her 5,000 Roles Models of Excellence Project, a mentoring program the congresswoman founded in the ’90s.

“And I will have to do it. I want to do it because I know I want to interrupt the school-to-prison pipeline,” said Wilson.

The street renamed after Wilson runs through the school that is named after her, also known as Skyway Elementary, which is currently under construction.

Her eventual successor will have a towering legacy and large shoes to fill.

“Thank you for this wonderful, wonderful blessing of serving you for over 33 years,” said Wilson.

While no Democratic candidates have officially stepped forward to run for Wilson’s seat, some prospective officials, including Oliver and Democratic State Senator Shevrin Jones, have recently announced they would be stepping down from their current positions and are likely expected to run for her congressional seat in November.

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