DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Venezuelans are celebrating the long-awaited return of Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado to Caracas, and those in South Florida are no exception.

7News spoke with customers at El Arepazo in Doral on Monday about the 59-year-old Nobel laureate’s return to her home country.

“Viva María Corina,” said a man driving by.

Speaking in Spanish, one supporter called her return “a blessing and a light at the end of the tunnel.”

“She’s the leader, and she’s going to direct the country in a good [way],” said Cesar Da Silva.

Machado had spent 10 months in exile after a contentious election. While local Venezuelas told 7News they are happy about her return, they remain cautiously optimistic of change.

“Because there’s too much damage in Venezuela — security issues, political issues, trust in the government,” said Da Silva.

Machado was barred from running against Nicolas Maduro in 2024. She supported opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez, who made the following statement on her return on Instagram:

“Venezuela! I am very excited to announce that our leader, my dear Maria Corina, is back on Venezuelan Soil. Today is a very important day for Venezuelans. Our sovereign voice returns with her to lead and direct this process! I will be with you and her very soon so that our country can truly move towards freedom. You know this, this is until the end.”

Gonzalez currently lives in Spain, but he said he will soon be reunited with Machado in Venezuela.

Supporters believe Machado has positioned her return as a push for another election.

Her return to Caracas followed several failed attempts to return to the country. According to officials, she flew from Panama to Colombia, then traveled by land into Venezuela.

The successful return was allegedly supporter, or rather not blocked, by the White House.

Earlier in the year, Machado won the Nobel Peace Prize, which was coveted by President Donald Trump.

She dedicated the award to the people of Venezuela and to Trump, even visiting the White House, where she left her medal with him.

Trump reacted to her return Sunday.

“I don’t know anything about it, but I think she’s a very nice woman,” he said. “She gave me her Nobel Prize, so how can I say anything else? And I hope she’s safe; she’s a very nice woman.”

However, Trump has said that he does like the current president, Delcy Rodríguez, in her current new role, so it’s unclear whether or not the White House would support a transition of power anytime soon.

Rodríguez has not yet publicly commented on Machado’s return.

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