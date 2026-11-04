DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - At least one key race in South Florida is likely heading to a recount, after vote counts came to razor-thin margins for Florida’s 26th and 27th Districts.

Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections Alina Garcia announced on Tuesday afternoon that there would be a recount for the Florida District 27 congressional race.

“The margin in the U.S. Congressional District 27 race currently stands at 0.46%,” she said. “This falls within Florida’s 0.50% threshold for an automatic machine recount. Specifically, 202 vote-by-mail ballots in Congressional District 27 are undergoing the curing process, which gives voters until 5 p.m. Thursday to resolve any signature discrepancies.”

The announcement came after incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar declared an early victory during her election night watch party. Though the race has not been called, Salazar remains ahead of her Democratic opponent, Eliot Rodriguez, by approximately 1,100 votes.

“We prevailed against all odds,” she said.

She said that she believes her approach to immigration has made the difference she needed to hold onto her seat.

“Every vote counts, and those people that came out and voted for me, it was immigration, it was immigration,” said Salazar.

During his own Election Day watch party, Rodriguez pointed to the importance of every vote in a race that will be decided on the slimmest of margins.

“If you ever doubted that every vote matters, this is proof that every vote matters. I am not a politician, and I ran out of a feeling that we could do better,” he said.

In another interesting turn of events, the race for District 26 is also neck and neck.

Republican U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, who has held the seat for 23 years, is facing an unexpected force in Democrat Nicole Locklin.

Diaz-Balart already declared victory after getting 49.9% of the vote, though the race has not yet officially been called. Nicole Locklin is at 49.08%, which falls just out of the threshold for a mandatory recount, but election results will take at least 10 days to be certified.

As of Wednesday afternoon, neither race has been called.

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