(WSVN) - Republican Mario Diaz-Balart is likely to win the election for Florida District 26 in the United States House of Representatives, but the race still remains too close to call as of late Tuesday night.

The House race is between Republican Diaz-Balart, Democrat Nicole Locklin and Deborah Meidinger Hosey with no party affiliation.

For incumbent Diaz-Balart, this midterm is a fight to keep his seat. The Republican sat in the seat for twelve terms, over two decades. In past elections, he’s won comfortably by over 30 points.

But affordability and immigration concerns in his community had him fighting for his political life on Tuesday night.

Diaz-Balart’s campaign points included restoring the Everglades, holding Congress fiscally responsible, improving education and promoting humane immigration reform and national security.

The Democratic candidate, Locklin, was a practicing lawyer for over a decade. Her campaign points included protecting Medicare and Social Security, fighting for reproductive freedom and stronger wages, and making housing, insurance and healthcare affordable.

Both candidates ran unopposed in the primaries.

The winner of District 26 will represent Southwest Broward, Doral, Hialeah and Miami Lakes.

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