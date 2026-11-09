MIAMI (WSVN) - A driver pointed a gun at a woman and struck her car with his pickup truck during a traffic confrontation in Wynwood, then threatened her again as she called 911, police said.

Investigators identified the driver as 31-year-old Tre Najai Spadoni.

According to an arrest report, the woman was driving south near Northwest Fifth Avenue and 27th Street around 8 p.m. Saturday when a white pickup truck abruptly turned in front of her, nearly causing a collision.

The woman told investigators she drove around the truck, stopped in front of it and got out to confront the driver.

Her friend warned her that the driver had a gun, and she saw the barrel pointed toward her through the windshield, police said.

The driver then drove around her car and intentionally struck its open driver’s side door before leaving, according to the report.

The woman followed the truck through Wynwood to get its license plate number, eventually reaching an alley near North Miami Avenue and Northwest 37th Street.

Police said she pulled into a nearby parking lot and called 911. While she was speaking with a dispatcher, the driver pulled alongside her vehicle, pointed a black handgun at her and yelled, “Get off the phone.”

The woman escaped through the passenger-side door and ran, according to the report.

She told investigators the driver continued pointing the gun toward her while maneuvering his truck.

She later flagged down a responding officer.

A witness corroborated her account, and the woman provided cellphone video of the truck, police said.

Spadoni was arrested Saturday night at 51 N. Miami Ave., according to the report. He faces charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, armed criminal mischief involving damage of $1,000 or more and improper exhibition of a firearm.

A judge found probable cause and set his bond at $6,000.

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