BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A multi-vehicle crash with injuries along the Florida Turnpike in Boca Raton Monday forced the closure of all northbound lanes at State Road 869, authorities said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a tanker truck veered off the road, went into an embankment and overturned near Exit 75, Glades Road, just after 6 a.m. on Monday.

Officials said the crash resulted in an estimated 100-gallon fuel spill.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the wreck.

7Skyforce captured the overturned tanker as crews worked to clear the scene.

As of Monday afternoon, all northbound traffic on the Turnpike is being diverted at State Road 869 in Deerfield Beach.

Officials said none of the injuries reported were life-threatening.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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