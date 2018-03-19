Wasserman Schultz hosts gun safety roundtable discussion

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz hosted a gun safety rountable discussion in Sunrise, Monday morning.

Wasserman Schultz brought together Sybrina Fulton, the mother of Trayvon Martin, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High students, elected officials, community and faith leaders and gun safety advocates.

The discussion centered around how to keep assault-style weapons off South Florida streets.

