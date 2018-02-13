Two Broward cities ranked among nation’s 100 safest communities

(WSVN) - A new study ranked the safest cities in the United States, and two Broward communities made the list.

The study from real estate website Neighborhood Scout is based on cities with 25,000 or more people, ranking the areas on the total number of property and violent crimes per 1,000 residents.

According to the site, Weston is the eighth-safest city in the nation. The report details that west Broward city had just 39 violent crimes per year, a crime rate of 0.56 (per 1,000 residents). For comparison, Florida as a whole has a crime rate of 4.3.

This made Weston safer than 87 percent of U.S. cities, the website noted.

Parkland made the list at number 15, with only 19 violent crimes for a crime rate of 0.6. Neighborhood Scout says the northwest Broward community is safer than 85 percent of cities in the country.

The only other Florida city to make the list was Oviedo, located northeast of Orlando, at number 97.

The website lists Ridgefield, Connecticut as the safest city in the country.

