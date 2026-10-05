MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Texas woman was arrested after police said she drove an SUV in the Ocean Drive bike lane before attacking officers who tried to take her into custody in Miami Beach.

Brianna Michelle Castillo, 26, was taken into custody Sunday evening following the confrontation.

According to a Miami Beach Police arrest report, officers were called to the 1400 block of Ocean Drive shortly before 6 p.m. after receiving a report of a black Dodge SUV traveling about 40 mph in the bike lane.

When officers arrived, they found Castillo sitting in the driver’s seat of the SUV, which was improperly parked nearby.

Police said Castillo got out of the vehicle and began walking away from officers.

As they approached her, she opened a can of an alcoholic beverage and began drinking from it, according to the report.

Officers said Castillo also had two empty cans with her and appeared highly intoxicated, with bloodshot, watery eyes, the smell of alcohol on her breath and irate behavior.

As officers attempted to place Castillo in handcuffs, police said she pulled her right arm away and swung a closed fist toward an officer’s head.

The officer moved out of the way before Castillo was taken to the ground.

The confrontation continued as officers escorted Castillo to a police vehicle, according to the report.

Police said Castillo repeatedly spit toward several officers, who moved out of the way to avoid being hit.

At Miami Beach Police headquarters, officers placed a spit mask over Castillo’s head before preparing to transport her to jail.

During a search, police said Castillo attempted to elbow an officer before kicking three officers, striking them in the shin, foot and leg.

Investigators said officers found a Taser in Castillo’s pocket and pepper spray attached to keys she was holding.

A records check showed Castillo had a prior felony conviction in Texas. .

She faces multiple charges, including possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon, battery on a police officer, resisting an officer with violence, assault on a police officer and disorderly intoxication.

She also faces an open-container violation and a charge of driving without a valid license.

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