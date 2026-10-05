POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are on the scene of a fatal crash in Pompano Beach, causing traffic delays.

Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue crews and Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 north of Copans Road on Monday afternoon.

Traffic cameras captured the fire truck in the middle of the road blocking off traffic as it assessed the crash. Another car was shown on its side and debris across the interstate lanes.

Troopers are having drivers exit at Copans Road. All other northbound lanes are closed due to the crash.

Details of how the crash occurred remain unknown, but it is a fatal crash.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.



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