Surveillance video shows new view of Hallandale Beach arrest

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released surveillance video that shows a different view of the controversial arrest of a man in Hallandale Beach.

The video shows two officers stopping the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Daniel Dunkelberger, while he was riding his bike. Dunkelberger was accused of stealing a cellphone.

Dunkelberger could be seen handing the officers something from his backpack. As they try to take him into custody, Dunkelberger could be seen moving to the other side of the cruiser, appearing to resist arrest.

One officer is seen using a Taser to stun Dunkelberger before both officers use batons to subdue him. Dunkelberger also appeared to only have one hand cuffed at the time of the arrest.

However, witnesses said the officers went too far.

“He’s known to have mental issues,” said a witness who did not want to be identified. “That’s why everyone was yelling at the police officers not to hit him.”

Dunkelberger’s mother, Linda Dunkelberger, said it pained her to watch the footage of her son being struck.

“It hurts very badly. Very badly,” said Linda. “To be beating him, it makes no sense to me. I don’t understand this.”

In a press conference, Hallandale Beach City Manager Roger Carlton said the incident “is of serious concern” and that the two officers are under investigation. They have been put on administrative leave.

