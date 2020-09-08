Small vessel capsizes off Miami Beach; no injuries

OFF MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – No one was injured after a small vessel capsized off Government Cut off Miami Beach.

The U.S. Coast Guard and a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue boat responded to the scene, Tuesday.

Those on board the vessel were pulled to safety.

Divers also grabbed belongings stuck under the vessel and returned them to the owners.

The boat has since been towed back to shore.

