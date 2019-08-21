Several Miami-Dade beaches placed under no-swim advisory

(WSVN) - Several beaches in Miami-Dade County have been placed under a no-swim advisory because of high amounts of enterococci bacteria found in the water.

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County issued the advisory, just before 5 p.m., Wednesday.

According to health officials, the samples recovered exceeded the federal and state recommended standard for bacteria.

The advisory covers the following beaches:

Surfside at 93rd Street

North Shore at 73rd Street

Collins Park at 21st Street

South Beach at Collins Avenue and South Pointe Drive

Virginia Beach

Crandon Park North and South

Health officials say the presence of enterococci is an indicator of fecal pollution, which may come from storm water run-off, wildlife, pets and human sewage.

Health officials said swimming in the water may cause people to become sick.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.