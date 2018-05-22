Report: Miami expected to be included in new four-city Super Bowl rotation

MIAMI (WSVN) - The NFL is reportedly changing the rules for how they award Super Bowls to host cities, and that could be good news for Miami.

According to a report on ProFootballTalk.com, Miami is expected to be including in the league’s new four-city rotation, along with Los Angeles and Las Vegas. New Orleans and Arizona are believed to be in competition for the fourth slot.

Under the NFL’s current rules, league owners award future Super Bowls to cities that bid for the opportunity.

With a four-city rotation, a “periodic wild card” will be supplemented, and cities not in the usual mix could become included as they get new stadiums.

The new process would the NFL inviting a city to host, where the city must then accept or decline.

If a city declines, the selection will then become the usual bidding process.

The new rule is expected to begin in 2025, after two cities get awarded the 2023 and 2024 Super Bowls this week at the owners meeting in Atlanta.

Next year’s Super Bowl is slated to go to Atlanta, followed by Miami in 2020 and Tampa in 2021. Los Angeles will follow suit in 2022, with Arizona and New Orleans expected to be awarded the 2023 and 2024 matches.

Miami last hosted the Super Bowl in 2010.

