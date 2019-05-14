Report: Florida ranks Number 1 in nation in higher education

(WSVN) - Florida may be known for its sunny beaches and its bizarre Florida man stories, but now the Sunshine State is being recognized for its higher education.

For the third year in a row, Florida has ranked first in the nation when it comes to higher education, according to the U.S. News & World Report.

According to the ranking, Florida came in at second place where students graduate from two-year-colleges and eighth when it comes to the number of students who graduate from a four-year college.

Happy to announce that @usnews has ranked Florida #1 in higher education for the third consecutive year. Our state colleges and universities are transforming our education system by prioritizing affordability and pathways for careers. More info here – https://t.co/ee5RF0pbka pic.twitter.com/LW1fJnfhCY — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 14, 2019

Florida also came in at eighth place when it comes to students who have a low debt at graduation and second when it comes to tuition and fees.

Florida is also home to three of the colleges that rank among the 100 best colleges in the nation: the University of Florida, the University of Miami and Florida State University.

Overall, the ranks put Florida on top when it comes to higher education in the country.

Florida also came in at third place when it comes to overall education ratings in the country.

