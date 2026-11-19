POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Pompano Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies reponded to a call of a possible suspicious person along the 400 block of Northwest Sixth Street, just after 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Detectives said responding deputies made contact with an armed individual. At some point during this response, shots were fired.

Further details about the shooting or injuries are unknown at this time. BSO officials are expected to provide more information on Thursday afternoon.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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