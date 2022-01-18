MIAMI (WSVN) - A passenger was pulled from a luxury sports car in Miami following a crash.

Photos provided by Miami Fire Rescue showed a yellow Lamborghini partially stuck underneath a tractor-trailer in the area of Southwest Eighth Street and Fourth Avenue, Monday night.

Authorities said the Lamborghini crashed into the tractor-trailer, which led to the passenger of the sports car getting stuck inside.

Rescue crews used the Jaws of Life to extricate the victim.

The driver of the Lamborghini was able to get out of the vehicle before rescue crews arrived on the scene.

Both occupants are expected to be OK.

