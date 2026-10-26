MIAMI (WSVN) - A man was arrested after police said he repeatedly stabbed his boyfriend during an argument at their Miami apartment before barricading himself inside and throwing glass bottles onto a busy roadway.

According to an arrest report, Fernando Jose Parajon, 34, and the victim had been in a romantic relationship for approximately six months and were living together.

Police said the two were having a casual conversation around 8:55 p.m. Saturday when Parajon began making unusual statements and speaking to himself.

Investigators said Parajon then opened a nightstand drawer and grabbed a large knife.

When the victim questioned his actions, Parajon allegedly responded, “Tonight is the night I’m gonna kill you,” before jumping on top of him and stabbing him multiple times.

The victim managed to break free and run into the apartment hallway, but Parajon followed and continued attempting to stab him, police said.

According to the report, a neighbor heard the victim screaming and witnessed the attack before intervening.

Parajon then retreated into the apartment and barricaded himself inside.

Officers arriving at the scene said they saw Parajon throwing several glass bottles and other objects from the apartment balcony onto a roadway where vehicles were traveling.

Police said Parajon eventually exited the apartment but resisted officers’ attempts to place him inside a patrol vehicle by tensing his body and refusing to cooperate.

The victim suffered multiple stab wounds to his head, hands, neck, face and chest. His injuries required stitches.

Parajon appeared in bond court Monday, where a judge found probable cause, ordered him held without bond and issued an immigration hold.

He faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, throwing a deadly missile, assault and resisting an officer without violence.

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